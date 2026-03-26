Chinese vice premier calls for building global sci-tech community

Xinhua) 08:19, March 26, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said on Wednesday that China stands ready to work with all parties to build a global science and technology community.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference in Beijing.

Ding proposed developing a more open and inclusive innovation network to strengthen the bonds of cooperation among various innovation entities. He also suggested pursuing more extensive and diverse sci-tech cooperation, enhancing collaboration on basic and frontier research, and promoting the application of emerging technologies, so as to empower the economic and social development of all countries.

In addition, Ding called for promoting more equitable and inclusive sci-tech governance, and properly addressing the regulatory conflicts, social risks and ethical challenges that may arise from sci-tech development.

Ding noted that during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China had achieved significant new progress in the sci-tech sector. The country's sci-tech strength was markedly enhanced, and its influence as a key pole of global innovation grew considerably.

During the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), China will accelerate efforts to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, build international centers for sci-tech innovation, and forge key strategic pillars for making China a sci-tech power, said Ding.

The 2026 ZGC Forum Annual Conference is themed "Full Integration Between Technological and Industrial Innovation." Approximately 1,000 people attended the opening ceremony, including Chinese and global scientists and engineers, business executives, government officials and heads of international organizations.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, visits an exhibition after addressing the opening ceremony of the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)