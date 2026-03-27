Welcome to Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 — a forum for an uncertain world

10:46, March 27, 2026 By Cai Hairuo, Michael Kurtagh, Li Ze, Wang Xiaoping, Xu Zheng, Fu Wuping ( People's Daily Online

Founded in 2001 in the wake of the Asian financial crisis, the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, held each year in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, brings Asia — and the wider world — into one room.

In this video, Michael Kurtagh from People's Daily Online speaks with participants about the forum's role in an increasingly uncertain global landscape.

They highlight the significance of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) with its focus on innovation, high-quality development, and long-term vision. They also point to the forum's role in helping the world better understand China, while noting the Hainan Free Trade Port as a rising hub for trade and openness.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)