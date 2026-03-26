Boao Moments 2026 | Advancing regional cooperation between China and ASEAN

At the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026, Mari Pangestu, vice chair of the National Economic Council of Indonesia, shared her views on China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and its implications for regional cooperation.

The plan continues to prioritize quality growth, she noted, with a focus on boosting domestic consumption and advancing technology, while emphasizing openness and international partnerships.

Pangestu also expressed optimism about China's role in regional integration, highlighting the importance of advancing cooperation between ASEAN and China in trade, investment, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)