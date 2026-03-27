CBBC chief executive: China's five-year plans drive the nation's climb up the value chain

Peter Burnett, chief executive of the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC), told People's Daily Online at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 that China's five-year plans instill confidence and predictability for markets. He also reflected on the nation's continued climb up the global value chain.

"China has now moved to a very high level of technological capability," Burnett stated, further noting that the nation is increasingly focusing on emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and services as part of its broader transition toward a more sophisticated economic framework.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)