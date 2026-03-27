China's top legislator holds discussions with representatives of Chinese, foreign entrepreneurs

Xinhua) 14:52, March 27, 2026

BOAO, Hainan, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday held discussions with representatives of Chinese and foreign entrepreneurs attending the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

Expressing his gratitude to the entrepreneurs for their longstanding support and participation in China's reform and opening up, Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said that China is ready to work with all countries to firmly safeguard the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core and create an open, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for international cooperation.

Zhao said the Chinese economy is built on a solid foundation, with strengths in many areas, strong resilience and great potential, and the fundamentals supporting its long-term growth remain unchanged. "China has the confidence and ability to achieve long-term stable development and continue to provide strong impetus for world economic growth."

Zhao said China adheres to the basic state policy of opening up and welcomes enterprises from all countries to continue investing in China and share the opportunities brought about by China's high-quality development.

During the discussions, entrepreneurs expressed their support for economic globalization and full confidence in China's development prospects, pledging to stay focused on the Chinese market to achieve win-win development.

Mu Hong, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attended the event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)