BFA Annual Conference 2026: panel discussion on "AI+Healthcare"
Daniel Ting, chief digital and data officer at Singapore National Eye Center (SNEC), speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Youngsuk Chi, director of corporate affairs for RELX Group and chairman of Elsevier, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Peter Lee, executive editor at Cell Press, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Alexander Ng, president of Tencent Healthcare and head of Tencent AI for Life Sciences Lab, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows a scene at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Liu Xiangyi, vice president and head of Intelligence Business Excellence and Digital (IBEX&Digital) of AstraZeneca China, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Fu Sheng, director of the Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone Administration Bureau, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Balthasar Staehelin, personal envoy of the president to China for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
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