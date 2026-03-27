BFA Annual Conference 2026: panel discussion on "AI+Healthcare"

Xinhua) 13:18, March 27, 2026

Daniel Ting, chief digital and data officer at Singapore National Eye Center (SNEC), speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Youngsuk Chi, director of corporate affairs for RELX Group and chairman of Elsevier, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Peter Lee, executive editor at Cell Press, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Alexander Ng, president of Tencent Healthcare and head of Tencent AI for Life Sciences Lab, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows a scene at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Liu Xiangyi, vice president and head of Intelligence Business Excellence and Digital (IBEX&Digital) of AstraZeneca China, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Fu Sheng, director of the Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone Administration Bureau, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Balthasar Staehelin, personal envoy of the president to China for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The Future of 'AI+Healthcare': Applications and Governance" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)