Panel discussions held during Boao forum 2026
A panel discussion themed on "Safeguarding Common Economic Security: the Power of the Rule of Law" is held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Teresa Cheng, secretary-general of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed), speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Safeguarding Common Economic Security: the Power of the Rule of Law" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Tsang Wai Hung, deputy chief of China National Narcotics Control Commission, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Safeguarding Common Economic Security: the Power of the Rule of Law" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Danilo Turk, former president of Slovenia, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Safeguarding Common Economic Security: the Power of the Rule of Law" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
President of the Belt and Road International Legal Services Association Wang Junfeng speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Safeguarding Common Economic Security: the Power of the Rule of Law" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Tewodros Getachew Tulu, president of the Pan African Lawyers Union, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Safeguarding Common Economic Security: the Power of the Rule of Law" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
This photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows a scene at a panel discussion themed on "The AI Era: Ascending Dynamics for Industries" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Joel Ruet, chairman of the Bridge Tank, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The AI Era: Ascending Dynamics for Industries" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Denis Depoux, global managing director of Roland Berger, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The AI Era: Ascending Dynamics for Industries" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Xiang Huangmei, vice president of Alibaba Group, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The AI Era: Ascending Dynamics for Industries" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Qian Kun, senior vice president of Qualcomm, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The AI Era: Ascending Dynamics for Industries" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Cheng Qun, vice president of Yuanli Technologies, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The AI Era: Ascending Dynamics for Industries" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Fang Rong, chairman of ZTE Corporation, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "The AI Era: Ascending Dynamics for Industries" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
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