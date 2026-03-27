BFA Annual Conference 2026: panel discussion on blue economy

Xinhua) 13:23, March 27, 2026

This photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows a scene at a panel discussion themed on "Blue Economy: New Drivers for Marine Growth and New Future for Ports and Shipping" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Wu Shicun, chairman of Academic Committee of China's National Institute for South China Sea Studies and chairman of Huayang Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Blue Economy: New Drivers for Marine Growth and New Future for Ports and Shipping" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Wang Xiaoyan, vice president of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd., speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Blue Economy: New Drivers for Marine Growth and New Future for Ports and Shipping" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Zhang Feng, executive vice president of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Blue Economy: New Drivers for Marine Growth and New Future for Ports and Shipping" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Luo Bixiong, chief scientist of Energy China, board chairman of China Power Engineering Consulting Group Co., Ltd. (CPECC) and president of China Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI), speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Blue Economy: New Drivers for Marine Growth and New Future for Ports and Shipping" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Chen Jihong, distinguished professor at Shenzhen University and president of Shenzhen International Maritime Research Institute, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Blue Economy: New Drivers for Marine Growth and New Future for Ports and Shipping" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Michael Chai Woon Chew, board of director of Maritime Institute of Malaysia (MIMA), speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Blue Economy: New Drivers for Marine Growth and New Future for Ports and Shipping" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)