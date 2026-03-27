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Full text: Keynote speech by China's top legislator Zhao Leji at plenary of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026
(Xinhua) 10:55, March 27, 2026
BOAO, Hainan, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday delivered a keynote speech at the plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026.
Please see the attachment for the translation of the full text of the speech.
Full text: Keynote speech by China's top legislator Zhao Leji at plenary of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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