Full text: Keynote speech by China's top legislator Zhao Leji at plenary of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026

Xinhua) 10:55, March 27, 2026

BOAO, Hainan, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday delivered a keynote speech at the plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026.

Please see the attachment for the translation of the full text of the speech.

Full text: Keynote speech by China's top legislator Zhao Leji at plenary of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)