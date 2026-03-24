Thriving mangrove forests bring life to urban landscapes in Quanzhou, SE China

People's Daily Online) 15:25, March 24, 2026

Photo shows the mangrove forests along the Luoyang River in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Dense mangrove forests sway in the breeze in the wetland reserve of the Luoyang River section, part of the Quanzhou Bay estuary wetland in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The forests form a vivid contrast with the cityscape, bringing a unique charm to the urban landscape.

Planted 25 years ago, these "forests on water" now cover an area of around 1,500 mu (100 hectares), transforming the Quanzhou Bay estuary into a vibrant, picturesque painted scroll of ecological beauty.

To protect the wetlands' ecological environment, Luojiang district in Quanzhou has followed a principle that prioritizes ecology, stresses minimal intervention, and promotes cultural integration, according to Ni Jingfeng, deputy head of the Luojiang District Bureau of Natural Resources. This approach has guided the planning of mangrove planting areas, wetland parks, and ecological trails.

By combining local ecological features with the historical and cultural heritage of the nearby Luoyang Bridge, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the district has turned the wetlands into public spaces that blend ecological function with cultural appeal, Ni noted.

Photo shows an aerial view of mangroves on both sides of Luoyang Bridge in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Photo shows mangroves in the wetland reserve of the Luoyang River within the Quanzhou Bay estuary wetland in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Photo shows mangroves in the wetlands of Luojiang district, Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The forests were planted to protect the local wetland ecosystem. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Photo shows mangroves in the wetlands of Luojiang district, Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The forests have continuously improved the local wetland ecosystem. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Photo shows an aerial view of mangroves in the wetland reserve of the Luoyang River within the Quanzhou Bay estuary wetland in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The mangrove forests cover an area of around 1,500 mu (100 hectares). (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chaolan)