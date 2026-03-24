Spring plowing, crop management carried out in E China's Shandong

Xinhua) 08:54, March 24, 2026

Farmers apply fertilizers and conduct pest and disease control on wheat crops in Hushan Town, Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2026. After the Spring Equinox, farmers across Shandong seize the farming season to carry out spring plowing. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Farmers irrigates winter wheat in Gaocheng Town, Gaoqing County, Zibo City of east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2026. After the Spring Equinox, farmers across Shandong seize the farming season to carry out spring plowing. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 23, 2026 shows farmers working in a vegetable base in Tancheng County, Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province. After the Spring Equinox, farmers across Shandong seize the farming season to carry out spring plowing. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Farmers prepare to fertilize wheat in Gaotuan Town of Fushan District, Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2026. After the Spring Equinox, farmers across Shandong seize the farming season to carry out spring plowing. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

A farmer lays drip irrigation lines for wheat in Fengguantun Town of Chiping District, Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2026. After the Spring Equinox, farmers across Shandong seize the farming season to carry out spring plowing. (Photo by Ma Hongkun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 23, 2026 shows farmers working in a field in Jiazhai Town of Chiping District, Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province. After the Spring Equinox, farmers across Shandong seize the farming season to carry out spring plowing. (Photo by Zhao Yuguo/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a field in Baotai Town of Pingyi County, Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2026. After the Spring Equinox, farmers across Shandong seize the farming season to carry out spring plowing. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 23, 2026 shows farmers working in a field in Tancheng County, Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province. After the Spring Equinox, farmers across Shandong seize the farming season to carry out spring plowing. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)