China's Shandong strengthens medical and health service system

Xinhua) 08:27, March 18, 2026

Medical staff from the municipal hospital of traditional Chinese medicine provide physiotherapy services for the elderly at a community health center in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, March 16, 2026. Shandong Province has been striving to strengthen the foundation of medical and health service system, and enhance grassroots medical service capacity. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Doctor Chen Aijian provides acupuncture and physiotherapy for a villager at a village clinic in Xumeng Town, Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2026. Shandong Province has been striving to strengthen the foundation of medical and health service system, and enhance grassroots medical service capacity. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A medical worker makes diagnosis through a medical imaging transmitted from a township health center, at Renmin Hospital of Wulian County, Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2026. Shandong Province has been striving to strengthen the foundation of medical and health service system, and enhance grassroots medical service capacity. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Experts of Renmin Hospital of Rongcheng City have a video conference with medical staff from a township health center to conduct remote consultations in east China's Shandong Province, March 16, 2026. Shandong Province has been striving to strengthen the foundation of medical and health service system, and enhance grassroots medical service capacity. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A doctor treats a patient at a community clinic of traditional Chinese medicine in Licang District of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, March 16, 2026. Shandong Province has been striving to strengthen the foundation of medical and health service system, and enhance grassroots medical service capacity. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

A doctor weighs ingredients to produce traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for a villager in the clinic in Wujia Village of Zangjiazhuang Town, Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2026. Shandong Province has been striving to strengthen the foundation of medical and health service system, and enhance grassroots medical service capacity. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

Li Zhenwen (C), a doctor from the municipal maternal and child health hospital, reminds a patient of the precautions for taking medicine at a health center in Jiangtun Town, Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, March 16, 2026. Shandong Province has been striving to strengthen the foundation of medical and health service system, and enhance grassroots medical service capacity. (Photo by Song Haicun/Xinhua)

Zhao Xiaotang, a doctor from Renmin Hospital of Wulian County, treats a villager at a health center in Xumeng Town, Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2026. Shandong Province has been striving to strengthen the foundation of medical and health service system, and enhance grassroots medical service capacity. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A medical worker takes a patient's blood at a health center in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, March 14, 2026. Shandong Province has been striving to strengthen the foundation of medical and health service system, and enhance grassroots medical service capacity. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Medical staff make diagnosis through the electrocardiogram transmitted from a township health center, at the remote electrocardiogram center in Renmin Hospital of Wulian County, Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2026. Shandong Province has been striving to strengthen the foundation of medical and health service system, and enhance grassroots medical service capacity. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)