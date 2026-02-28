Local guitar industry strikes a chord in E China's Shandong

People's Daily Online) 09:55, February 28, 2026

Chen Chongyang, a quality inspector, fine-tunes a guitar at a musical instrument factory in Tangwu town, Changle county, Weifang, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Cui)

Guitar manufacturing has been a hallmark industry in Tangwu town, Changle county, Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, since the 1970s.

Liu Qingbo, deputy director of a local musical instrument factory, held up a guitar and explained the craftsmanship behind it, starting with the careful selection of the wood.

Liu said his guitars are made from two pieces of wood bonded with special glue. The pieces are pressed together by machine, four hours in summer and at least eight hours in winter. After polishing, the two parts merge seamlessly to form the guitar's body.

Chen Chongyang, a quality inspector born in the 2000s, graduated from an arts academy. He was once a member of a band, and his first guitar was made in Tangwu.

A worker assembles a guitar at the production workshop of a company in Tangwu town, Changle county, Weifang, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Cui)

"Tuning a guitar involves three stages, and as the quality inspector, I handle the final one, which demands extra precision and care," Chen said.

"I start by inspecting the appearance, checking for any damage, cracks in the finish or loose screws," Chen said. "Then, when adjusting the sound, I focus on the frets to ensure none are lifted and fine-tune the string height to meet professional standards."

Zhao Weiguo, founder of the town's guitar industry, said the locally made guitars are not only high quality but also visually appealing and available for custom orders. The necks, for instance, are crafted in a hybrid U-and-C shape, with the thickness tailored to each player's preferences.

Tangwu is home to 108 manufacturers of musical instruments and components, employing more than 5,000 people. Each year, the town produces 2 million electric instruments and 5 million instrument parts, generating more than 1 billion yuan (about $146 million) in annual revenue. Tangwu accounts for more than 40 percent of China's electric guitar production, with its products reaching more than 30 countries and regions worldwide.

A customer selects a guitar at a guitar shop in Tangwu town, Changle county, Weifang, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Cui)

