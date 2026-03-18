Scenery of Daming Lake in Jinan, China's Shandong

Xinhua) 08:40, March 18, 2026

This photo taken on March 17, 2026 shows the scenery of the Daming Lake in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Willow trees around the Daming Lake have turned green as temperature rises, attracting tourists for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People visit the Daming Lake in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 17, 2026. Willow trees around the Daming Lake have turned green as temperature rises, attracting tourists for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This photo taken on March 17, 2026 shows the scenery around the Daming Lake in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Willow trees around the Daming Lake have turned green as temperature rises, attracting tourists for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People visit the Daming Lake in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 17, 2026. Willow trees around the Daming Lake have turned green as temperature rises, attracting tourists for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People visit the Daming Lake in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 17, 2026. Willow trees around the Daming Lake have turned green as temperature rises, attracting tourists for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People visit the Daming Lake in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 17, 2026. Willow trees around the Daming Lake have turned green as temperature rises, attracting tourists for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This photo taken on March 17, 2026 shows the scenery of the Daming Lake in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Willow trees around the Daming Lake have turned green as temperature rises, attracting tourists for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People visit the Daming Lake in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 17, 2026. Willow trees around the Daming Lake have turned green as temperature rises, attracting tourists for sightseeing. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)