Farmers busy picking tea leaves in China

Xinhua) 09:16, March 17, 2026

A farmer picks tea leaves at a tea farm in Manbeng Village of Menghai County, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on March 15, 2026. In most parts of southern China, tea has entered harvest season. Farmers are busy picking and making tea to meet market needs. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea farm in Manbeng Village of Menghai County, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on March 15, 2026. In most parts of southern China, tea has entered harvest season. Farmers are busy picking and making tea to meet market needs. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea farm in Minjin Village of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, on March 15, 2026. In most parts of southern China, tea has entered harvest season. Farmers are busy picking and making tea to meet market needs. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea farm in Muchuan County of Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on March 15, 2026. In most parts of southern China, tea has entered harvest season. Farmers are busy picking and making tea to meet market needs. (Photo by Kong Sheng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea farm at Xinlu Village of Beilun District in Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In most parts of southern China, tea has entered harvest season. Farmers are busy picking and making tea to meet market needs. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

People pick tea leaves at a tea farm at Guiling Village of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 14, 2026. In most parts of southern China, tea has entered harvest season. Farmers are busy picking and making tea to meet market needs. (Photo by Su Yongzhu/Xinhua)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea farm at Bapan Town of Jiangkou County in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on March 14, 2026. In most parts of southern China, tea has entered harvest season. Farmers are busy picking and making tea to meet market needs. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)