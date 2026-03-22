Longtaitou celebrated by various activities across China

Xinhua) 10:05, March 22, 2026

The audience interacts with dragon dance performers at a park in north China's Tianjin, on March 20, 2026. The spring equinox falls on March 20. This year, it also marks Longtaitou, also known as Dragon Head-raising Day, a significant occasion in the lunar calendar, celebrated by various activities across China. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists stage a dragon dance performance at a park in north China's Tianjin, on March 20, 2026. The spring equinox falls on March 20. This year, it also marks Longtaitou, also known as Dragon Head-raising Day, a significant occasion in the lunar calendar, celebrated by various activities across China. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2026 shows a dragon dance performance during a traditional temple fair in Xiaxi Village of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The spring equinox falls on March 20. This year, it also marks Longtaitou, also known as Dragon Head-raising Day, a significant occasion in the lunar calendar, celebrated by various activities across China. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

People enjoy spring views at a park in Kaiyuan of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on March 20, 2026. The spring equinox falls on March 20. This year, it also marks Longtaitou, also known as Dragon Head-raising Day, a significant occasion in the lunar calendar, celebrated by various activities across China. (Photo by Tao Jiaqi/Xinhua)

A teacher braids a girl's hair and adjusts her hair accessory at a kindergarten in Qinyang, central China's Henan Province, on March 20, 2026. The spring equinox falls on March 20. This year, it also marks Longtaitou, also known as Dragon Head-raising Day, a significant occasion in the lunar calendar, celebrated by various activities across China. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

Students perform dragon dance in Yutian County, north China's Hebei Province, on March 20, 2026. The spring equinox falls on March 20. This year, it also marks Longtaitou, also known as Dragon Head-raising Day, a significant occasion in the lunar calendar, celebrated by various activities across China. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A man plays with diabolo in Qinyang, central China's Henan Province, on March 20, 2026. The spring equinox falls on March 20. This year, it also marks Longtaitou, also known as Dragon Head-raising Day, a significant occasion in the lunar calendar, celebrated by various activities across China. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

Children perform a dragon dance in Jurong, east China's Jiangsu Province, on March 20, 2026. The spring equinox falls on March 20. This year, it also marks Longtaitou, also known as Dragon Head-raising Day, a significant occasion in the lunar calendar, celebrated by various activities across China. (Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)

People exercise in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on March 20, 2026 The spring equinox falls on March 20. This year, it also marks Longtaitou, also known as Dragon Head-raising Day, a significant occasion in the lunar calendar, celebrated by various activities across China. (Photo by Gao Shanyue/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)