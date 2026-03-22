World Day for Glaciers: Wild yaks at Zangser Kangri Glacier in China's Xizang

09:16, March 22, 2026 By = ( Xinhua

This photo taken on March 16, 2026 shows a herd of wild yaks near the Zangser Kangri Glacier at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. March 21 marks the World Day for Glaciers. (Photo by Sonam Jamcan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 10, 2026 shows a view of the Zangser Kangri Glacier at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. March 21 marks the World Day for Glaciers. (Photo by Sonam Jamcan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 10, 2026 shows a herd of wild yaks running near the Zangser Kangri Glacier at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. March 21 marks the World Day for Glaciers. (Photo by Sonam Jamcan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 10, 2026 shows a herd of wild yaks passing by the Zangser Kangri Glacier at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. March 21 marks the World Day for Glaciers. (Photo by Sonam Jamcan/Xinhua)

A stitched aerial drone photo taken on March 10, 2026 shows a view of the Zangser Kangri Glacier at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. March 21 marks the World Day for Glaciers. (Photo by Sonam Jamcan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 12, 2026 shows a wild yak near the Zangser Kangri Glacier at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. March 21 marks the World Day for Glaciers. (Photo by Sonam Jamcan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 10, 2026 shows a herd of wild yaks passing by the Zangser Kangri Glacier at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. March 21 marks the World Day for Glaciers. (Photo by Sonam Jamcan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 12, 2026 shows a wild yak near the Zangser Kangri Glacier at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. March 21 marks the World Day for Glaciers. (Photo by Sonam Jamcan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 10, 2026 shows a view of the Zangser Kangri Glacier at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. March 21 marks the World Day for Glaciers. (Photo by Sonam Jamcan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 16, 2026 shows wild yaks near the Zangser Kangri Glacier at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. March 21 marks the World Day for Glaciers. (Photo by Sonam Jamcan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)