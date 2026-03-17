Ceremonies marking start of spring farming held across China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:26, March 17, 2026

Villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Gaiba Village of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Monday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. Over 200 villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participated in the ceremony held in Gaiba Village of Shannan. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Gaiba Village of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Monday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. Over 200 villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participated in the ceremony held in Gaiba Village of Shannan. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Villagers, dressed in traditional attires, sow seeds at a newly ploughed field in Gaiba Village of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Monday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. Over 200 villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participated in the ceremony held in Gaiba Village of Shannan. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A villager, dressed in traditional attire, participates in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Gaiba Village of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Monday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. Over 200 villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participated in the ceremony held in Gaiba Village of Shannan. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2026 shows villagers participating in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Gaiba Village of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Monday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. Over 200 villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participated in the ceremony held in Gaiba Village of Shannan. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2026 shows villagers participating in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Gaiba Village of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Monday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. Over 200 villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participated in the ceremony held in Gaiba Village of Shannan. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Villagers, dressed in traditional attires, sow seeds at a newly ploughed field in Gaiba Village of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Monday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. Over 200 villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participated in the ceremony held in Gaiba Village of Shannan. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Gaiba Village of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Monday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. Over 200 villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participated in the ceremony held in Gaiba Village of Shannan. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Villagers present hadas to tractor drivers and women who sow seeds, in Gaiba Village of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Monday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. Over 200 villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participated in the ceremony held in Gaiba Village of Shannan. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A villager, dressed in traditional attire, sows seeds at a newly ploughed field in Gaiba Village of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Monday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. Over 200 villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participated in the ceremony held in Gaiba Village of Shannan. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Gaiba Village of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Monday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. Over 200 villagers, dressed in traditional attires, participated in the ceremony held in Gaiba Village of Shannan. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)