Snow scenery of ancient white castles on Mt. Dzongri in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 09:50, March 14, 2026

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows the snow scenery of ancient white castles on Mt. Dzongri in Gyantse, Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows the snow scenery of ancient white castles on Mt. Dzongri in Gyantse, Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows the snow scenery of ancient white castles on Mt. Dzongri in Gyantse, Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)