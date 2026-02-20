Scenery of Potala Palace on first day of Tibetan New Year
A citizen looks at the Potala Palace in the distance in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region., Feb. 18, 2026. Wednesday marked the first day of the Tibetan New Year. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2026 shows the Potala Palace in the morning light in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Wednesday marked the first day of the Tibetan New Year. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
