InXizang | First Spring Festival and Tibetan New Year in new homes

Xinhua) 09:21, February 20, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2026 shows a view of the houses reconstructed after earthquake in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

LHASA, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Monday was the Chinese New Year's Eve, which coincided with the Night of Gutu of the Tibetan calendar. Enjoying the festive atmosphere, the family of Sangs-rgyas purchased new furniture and stocked up on New Year goods, celebrating their first Spring Festival and Tibetan New Year after moving into their new house.

Last year, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Dingri, home to the northern base camp of the world's highest peak, Mount Qomolangma, and other counties in the region on Jan. 7. In less than three days after the earthquake, Xizang rolled out a post-disaster reconstruction plan and kicked off the reconstruction work later. In the second half of 2025, the family of Sangs-rgyas moved into a safe and comfortable new residence.

A drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2026 shows a view of the house of Sangs-rgyas in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Sangs-rgyas places a Chinese national flag on top of his roof in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Sangs-rgyas (1st, R) enjoys "gutu," a kind of soup made of flour, with his family at home in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2026. "Gu" in Tibetan means nine and "Tu" means pasta. At the Night of Gutu, the whole family and relatives gather to enjoy the dish and celebrate the occasion. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Drolma Tsering makes "gutu," a kind of soup made of flour, at home in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2026. "Gu" in Tibetan means nine and "Tu" means pasta. At the Night of Gutu, the whole family and relatives gather to enjoy the dish and celebrate the occasion. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Drolma Tsering makes "gutu," a kind of soup made of flour, at home in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2026. "Gu" in Tibetan means nine and "Tu" means pasta. At the Night of Gutu, the whole family and relatives gather to enjoy the dish and celebrate the occasion. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Drolma Tsering (R) and her daughter Tenzin Wangmo make "gutu," a kind of soup made of flour, at home in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2026. "Gu" in Tibetan means nine and "Tu" means pasta. At the Night of Gutu, the whole family and relatives gather to enjoy the dish and celebrate the occasion. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Drolma Tsering (1st, R) enjoys "gutu," a kind of soup made of flour, with her family at home in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2026. "Gu" in Tibetan means nine and "Tu" means pasta. At the Night of Gutu, the whole family and relatives gather to enjoy the dish and celebrate the occasion. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Tenzin Wangmo (1st, R) serves tea for her grandma Tsering Tarchok at home in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Sangs-rgyas prepares fruits for new year celebration at home in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Sangs-rgyas (R) drives to buy New Year goods with his wife Drolma Tsering (C) and his daughter Tenzin Kelyang in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Migmar, brother of Sangs-rgyas, washes fruits at Sangs-rgyas's home in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Sangs-rgyas (R) helps his wife Drolma Tsering wear accessories at home in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Drolma Tsering (L) arranges clothes for her daughter Tenzin Wangmo at home in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

The family of Sangs-rgyas watches the China Central Television's "Spring Festival Gala" at home in Gurum Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

