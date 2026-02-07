Residents leap from isolation to prosperity in Yumai Town

Xinhua) 14:40, February 07, 2026

Villagers make traditional snacks for the upcoming Tibetan New Year at home in Yumai Town of Lhunze County in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. Yumai Town, located on the southern foot of the Himalayas, was once home to merely three permanent residents due to its harsh and rugged terrain. Today, residential houses here are neatly arranged, with comprehensive infrastructure including drainage and communication facilities in place.

Schools, health clinics, and hotels have also been established, alongside with home-stays, small shops, and courier stations operated by villagers.

In 2025, the area received over 12,000 tourists, with home-stay income exceeding 284,200 yuan. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Villagers take a walk in Yumai Town of Lhunze County in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026.





A villager makes traditional snacks for the upcoming Tibetan New Year at home in Yumai Town of Lhunze County in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026.





A villager recalls changes in her life at home in Yumai Town of Lhunze County in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 6, 2026.





A villager welds the steel framework for the ceiling of a residence in Yumai Town of Lhunze County in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026.





An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows a panoramic view of Yumai Town in Lhunze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.





A villager works at his home-stay in Yumai Town of Lhunze County in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026.





A shop owner arranges shelves in Yumai Town of Lhunze County in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026.





A villager makes bed in a room at his home-stay in Yumai Town of Lhunze County in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026.





An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows a view of Yumai Town and surrounding highways in Lhunze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.





Children pose for a photo in front of a house in Yumai Town of Lhunze County in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026.





This photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows a view of Yumai Town, Lhunze County in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.





This combo photo shows the views of Yumai Town in Lhunze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region separately taken on Oct. 26, 2003 (top, photo by Xinhua photographer Sonam Norbu), Oct. 31, 2017 (middle, photo by Xinhua photographer Purbu Zhaxi), and Feb. 5, 2026 (bottom, drone photo by Xinhua photographer Tenzin Nyida).





A doctor reads a book on Tibetan medicine in Yumai Town of Lhunze County in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026.





Colorful flags are hoisted outside a hotel to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival and Tibetan New Year in Yumai Town of Lhunze County in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026.





