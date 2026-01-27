Private enterprises drove Xizang's foreign trade in 2025

LHASA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Private enterprises in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region posted import and export value of 7.268 billion yuan (1.04 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, accounting for 85.7 percent of the region's total foreign trade, according to a conference held by Lhasa Customs.

This data underscores the growing dominance of the private sector in Xizang's foreign trade landscape.

Dainzin, an official with Lhasa Customs, said that Xizang's total goods trade import and export value hit 8.479 billion yuan in 2025, exceeding the 6-billion-yuan target set in the region's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

The quality and structure of Xizang's foreign trade continued to improve. A range of local specialty products registered robust export growth. Notably, exports of pure wool yarn, wine and Tibetan incense soared 80-fold, 17-fold and twofold year on year, respectively. Key milestones included the first-ever exports of Tibetan pork from Nyingchi and wine from Shannan. And natural drinking water from Ngari Prefecture successfully entered the South Asian market.

With Xizang's continued opening-up, the region traded with 155 countries and regions in 2025, thanks to an increasingly efficient transportation network, Dainzin said.

In April 2025, Xizang's first international air cargo terminal commenced operations, facilitating 440 million yuan worth of goods transported by air in the year. Meanwhile, the South Asia freight train service, operating on a road-rail intermodal model, ensured that domestically manufactured new energy vehicles could be delivered from their production sites to Nepal within 10 days.

