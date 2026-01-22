People celebrate farmers' New Year in Xigaze, China's Xizang
Villagers are pictured during a celebration of the farmers' New Year in Chusong Village of Nyarixung Township in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2026. Locals in Xigaze celebrate the farmers' New Year on the first day of the twelfth month of the Tibetan calendar. (Photo by Tenzin Norbu/Xinhua)
A child is pictured during a celebration of the farmers' New Year in Chusong Village of Nyarixung Township in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2026. Locals in Xigaze celebrate the farmers' New Year on the first day of the twelfth month of the Tibetan calendar. (Photo by Tenzin Norbu/Xinhua)
A villager prepares barley wine to celebrate the farmers' New Year in Chusong Village of Nyarixung Township in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2026. Locals in Xigaze celebrate the farmers' New Year on the first day of the twelfth month of the Tibetan calendar. (Photo by Tenzin Norbu/Xinhua)
Villagers are pictured during a celebration of the farmers' New Year in Chusong Village of Nyarixung Township in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2026. Locals in Xigaze celebrate the farmers' New Year on the first day of the twelfth month of the Tibetan calendar. (Photo by Tenzin Norbu/Xinhua)
Photos
