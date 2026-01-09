Tsakhor village marks earthquake recovery while preparing for Losar New Year

Pema Chungdak, resident of Tsakhor village of Sa'kya county, Xizang autonomous region, is busy preparing for the coming Losar New Year Festival in her newly built house. [Photo by Palden Nyima/chinadaily.com.cn]

One year after a magnitude-6.8 earthquake struck Dingri county, Xizang autonomous region, residents of Tsakhor village, have moved into newly rebuilt homes and are preparing to celebrate the upcoming Shigatse Losar New Year.

The earthquake, which hit on Jan 7, 2025, left the village's 53 households grappling with collapsed homes and damaged roads. Since then, reconstruction efforts have reshaped the village, with newly built Tibetan-style houses, cement roads, solar streetlights now in place.

Golden fried dough sticks, a traditional New Year food symbolizing harvest and good fortune, are being prepared as villagers make ready for the holiday. Pema Chungdak, a resident of the village, said that the golden color embodies harvest and wishes for a happy life and hopes for the new year.

"At this time last year, the earthquake left us devoid of the mood for celebrating New Year," Pema Chungdak said. "This year, we are finally able to move into bright, spacious, and warm new homes. We've made plenty of preparations to celebrate with our families."

Ahead of the Losar New Year Festival, which falls in two weeks, villagers try on newly bought Tibetan robes and jewelry in their new home in Sheychen village of Lhaze county, Xizang autonomous region. [Photo by Plden Nyima/chinadaily.com.cn]

January marks both the anniversary of post-disaster reconstruction and Losar New Year, making the period especially significant for villagers. Homes are decorated with traditional Chemar boxes, barley ears known as Losar Metok, and symbolic New Year items such as barley wine, ginseng fruit, and sheep's head. Modern household appliances sit alongside traditional decorations, reflecting daily life after resettlement.

More than 22,000 homes required reconstruction, while over 10,500 homes needed repairs and reinforcement. Recovery efforts took place under challenging conditions, including high-altitude environments above 4,300 meters, limited oxygen, and shortages of building materials and construction capacity.

Despite these constraints, the first group of residents moved into new homes within 220 days of the disaster. Officials described the timeline as unusually fast for post-earthquake reconstruction.

Pema Chungdak said support during the rebuilding process helped residents regain confidence. "The care and support from the Party and the government touched us deeply during such difficult times, and we are immensely grateful," she said.

As the spring sun rises above the plateau, Tsakhor village stands as a beacon of courage and transformative progress; a new home for brighter beginnings.

