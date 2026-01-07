Residents rebuild lives in new homes a year after Xizang quake

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:29, January 07, 2026

Kyiba, from Nesemo village in Dingri county's Shekar township, prepares to offer fresh pastries to guests in her newly built house. The treats are part of her preparations for the Losar New Year, which falls in two weeks. [Photo by Palden Nyima/chinadaily.com.cn]

Despite temperatures dropping to -16 C at the foot of the snow-capped mountains, warmth is filling homes in Dingri county that were rebuilt in the aftermath of a massive earthquake in January last year in Shigatse, Xizang autonomous region.

Inside reinforced concrete houses, steam rises from pots simmering on stoves. The cold winter is no longer as daunting as it once was.

On Jan 7, 2025, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri and neighboring counties, killing many and destroying tens of thousands of homes. One year on, survivors are rebuilding their lives, supported by large-scale government reconstruction.

Post-disaster relief has reached seven counties, 47 towns, and 486 villages. More than 22,000 houses have been rebuilt, and more than 10,500 homes have been repaired and reinforced.

