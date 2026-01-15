Lhasa's GDP surpasses 100 billion yuan for first time in 2025

Xinhua) 09:22, January 15, 2026

LHASA, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The regional gross domestic product (GDP) of Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, exceeded 100 billion yuan (about 14.3 billion U.S. dollars) for the first time in 2025, according to the city mayor on Wednesday.

In 2025, Lhasa posted stable growth in investment and consumption, said Wang Qiang, the city mayor.

All 60 key projects in the city commenced construction, with fixed-asset investment expected to increase by more than 5 percent year on year. Total retail sales of consumer goods reached 55.3 billion yuan, up 5 percent from the previous year.

In addition to expanding in scale, Lhasa's economy has also achieved improvements in quality and structural upgrades. Wang highlighted that the city added 61 new high-tech enterprises and 11 large-scale industrial enterprises in 2025.

The total import and export volume is expected to reach 5.5 billion yuan, further unleashing the vitality of an open economy.

Tourism and cultural integration continued to fuel high-quality development. Lhasa received 50.51 million tourist visits in 2025, a year-on-year increase of 16.8 percent, generating total tourism revenue of 60.6 billion yuan, up 14.5 percent.

Wang said that Lhasa will focus on extending, strengthening, and supplementing industrial chains in 2026 to bolster characteristic industries, optimize pillar industries, and solidify foundation industries, accelerating the development of a modern industrial system.

