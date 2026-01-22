Regional GDP of SW China's Xizang exceeds 300 billion yuan in 2025

Xinhua) 16:24, January 22, 2026

LHASA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region broke through the 300-billion-yuan (about 43 billion U.S. dollars) threshold for the first time, the regional statistics bureau announced on Thursday.

It took the region 50 years, from its establishment in 1965, to hit the 100-billion-yuan GDP mark in 2015. Six years later, in 2021, its GDP surpassed 200 billion yuan. Then, it took only four more years to reach the 300-billion-yuan milestone, up from 276.5 billion yuan in 2024.

"The economy of Xizang has shown remarkable resilience," said Tian Guanghua, director of the bureau, adding that the growth rate of Xizang's major economic indicators has led the nation for many consecutive years. Tian also said that the region's economy has grown in both quantity and quality at the same time.

Notably, the region continues to prioritize ecological protection alongside economic development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)