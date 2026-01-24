Healthcare system in China's Xizang continues to improve

Xinhua) 13:46, January 24, 2026

LHASA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has seen constant improvements in its medical and healthcare service system, thanks to the continuous influx of high-quality medical resources from across the country, local authorities said.

As of the end of 2025, the national medical center for plateau diseases at the People's Hospital in the region has passed a comprehensive evaluation conducted by the National Health Commission, said Kelsang Yudron, director of the regional health commission.

The region's first surgical oncology center has completed its final acceptance inspection, while funding totaling 940 million yuan (about 134.42 million U.S. dollars) has been allocated for the construction of two national regional medical centers.

Disease prevention and treatment capacity in the region has been significantly strengthened. Four national-level demonstration zones for chronic disease prevention and control have been successfully established. No new cases of Kaschin-Beck disease were reported and cataract treatment can be carried out within the region.

Similarly, maternal and child health services have also seen continuous enhancement in the region. A total of 17 critical care centers for pregnant women and newborns have been established, and the free voluntary HPV vaccination rate among eligible girls aged 13 to 14 has reached 91.1 percent, exceeding the original target. Moreover, over 500,000 women have undergone screenings for cervical and breast cancers, according to the director.

In addition, the region has opened six psychological assistance hotlines.

Between 2021 and 2025, Xizang's healthcare sector experienced notable expansion. The number of healthcare institutions climbed from 6,938 to 7,231, while bed capacity saw an increase from 18,942 to 21,488. The total number of healthcare professionals has risen from 40,899 to 50,766, Kelsang Yudron said.

The total funding allocated to the health sector in the region reached 60.89 billion yuan in the 2021-2025 period, marking an increase of 64.19 percent over the previous five-year period.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)