Markets bustle ahead of Spring Festival, Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, China's Xizang
People shop at a market in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 15, 2026. With the Spring Festival and the Tibetan New Year right around the corner, market places in Lhasa receive a surge of customers buying goods needed for the holidays. (Xinhua/Zhang Licong)
