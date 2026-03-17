White-lipped deer population increases in Xizang as ecological environment improves

Xinhua) 09:00, March 17, 2026

White-lipped deer, a national first-class protected species, are pictured in Gaiba Village of Nedong District in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 15, 2026. The population of white-lipped deer has gradually increased with the continuous improvement of the local ecological environment and strengthened biodiversity conservation efforts, serving as a vivid example of ecological development on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

White-lipped deer, a national first-class protected species, are pictured in Gaiba Village of Nedong District in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 15, 2026. The population of white-lipped deer has gradually increased with the continuous improvement of the local ecological environment and strengthened biodiversity conservation efforts, serving as a vivid example of ecological development on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

White-lipped deer, a national first-class protected species, are pictured in Gaiba Village of Nedong District in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 15, 2026. The population of white-lipped deer has gradually increased with the continuous improvement of the local ecological environment and strengthened biodiversity conservation efforts, serving as a vivid example of ecological development on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

White-lipped deer, a national first-class protected species, are pictured in Gaiba Village of Nedong District in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 15, 2026. The population of white-lipped deer has gradually increased with the continuous improvement of the local ecological environment and strengthened biodiversity conservation efforts, serving as a vivid example of ecological development on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

White-lipped deer, a national first-class protected species, are pictured in Gaiba Village of Nedong District in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 15, 2026. The population of white-lipped deer has gradually increased with the continuous improvement of the local ecological environment and strengthened biodiversity conservation efforts, serving as a vivid example of ecological development on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A white-lipped deer, a national first-class protected species, is pictured in Gaiba Village of Nedong District in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 15, 2026. The population of white-lipped deer has gradually increased with the continuous improvement of the local ecological environment and strengthened biodiversity conservation efforts, serving as a vivid example of ecological development on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

White-lipped deer, a national first-class protected species, are pictured in Gaiba Village of Nedong District in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 15, 2026. The population of white-lipped deer has gradually increased with the continuous improvement of the local ecological environment and strengthened biodiversity conservation efforts, serving as a vivid example of ecological development on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)