White-lipped deer population increases in Xizang as ecological environment improves
White-lipped deer, a national first-class protected species, are pictured in Gaiba Village of Nedong District in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 15, 2026. The population of white-lipped deer has gradually increased with the continuous improvement of the local ecological environment and strengthened biodiversity conservation efforts, serving as a vivid example of ecological development on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
White-lipped deer, a national first-class protected species, are pictured in Gaiba Village of Nedong District in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 15, 2026. The population of white-lipped deer has gradually increased with the continuous improvement of the local ecological environment and strengthened biodiversity conservation efforts, serving as a vivid example of ecological development on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
White-lipped deer, a national first-class protected species, are pictured in Gaiba Village of Nedong District in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 15, 2026. The population of white-lipped deer has gradually increased with the continuous improvement of the local ecological environment and strengthened biodiversity conservation efforts, serving as a vivid example of ecological development on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
White-lipped deer, a national first-class protected species, are pictured in Gaiba Village of Nedong District in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 15, 2026. The population of white-lipped deer has gradually increased with the continuous improvement of the local ecological environment and strengthened biodiversity conservation efforts, serving as a vivid example of ecological development on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
White-lipped deer, a national first-class protected species, are pictured in Gaiba Village of Nedong District in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 15, 2026. The population of white-lipped deer has gradually increased with the continuous improvement of the local ecological environment and strengthened biodiversity conservation efforts, serving as a vivid example of ecological development on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A white-lipped deer, a national first-class protected species, is pictured in Gaiba Village of Nedong District in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 15, 2026. The population of white-lipped deer has gradually increased with the continuous improvement of the local ecological environment and strengthened biodiversity conservation efforts, serving as a vivid example of ecological development on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
White-lipped deer, a national first-class protected species, are pictured in Gaiba Village of Nedong District in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 15, 2026. The population of white-lipped deer has gradually increased with the continuous improvement of the local ecological environment and strengthened biodiversity conservation efforts, serving as a vivid example of ecological development on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
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