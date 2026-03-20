Foreign trade of China's Xizang jumps in Jan.-Feb.

Xinhua) 09:31, March 20, 2026

LHASA, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The total import and export value of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region reached nearly 1.83 billion yuan (264.7 million U.S. dollars) in the first two months of 2026, up 15.4 percent year on year, according to Lhasa Customs on Thursday.

Exports reached nearly 1.25 billion yuan, while imports stood at 578 million yuan, official data showed.

At the production base of an agricultural company in Xigaze City, workers were diligently loading boxes of pea vermicelli, a local specialty, onto trucks destined for Nepal. The 1,350-kg shipment highlights the region's thriving agricultural exports.

This bustling scene reflected the broader vitality of Xizang's foreign trade. Private enterprises led growth, accounting for 58.2 percent of total trade with 1.06 billion yuan in transactions. Foreign-invested firms contributed 40 percent, reaching 730 million yuan in trade volume.

Trade with South Asian countries surged 43 percent to 828 million yuan. Trade with Nepal jumped 44.9 percent to 796 million yuan, representing 43.6 percent of the region's total.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)