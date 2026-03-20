Forum in Nairobi highlights Chinese Juncao technology in agricultural sector

Xinhua) 09:59, March 20, 2026

NAIROBI, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Juncao technology holds potential to advance Africa's food systems transformation, enhance climate resilience and boost rural livelihoods, participants at a forum in Nairobi have said.

The three-day workshop, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday, brings together policymakers, scientists, farmers and entrepreneurs to explore the adoption of the technology in Kenya's agriculture sector.

It was jointly convened by Kenya's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, the Division of Sustainable Development Goals in the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and China's Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University.

Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, said Juncao grass offers a solution to the perennial fodder deficit in arid and semi-arid lands, helping ensure the sustainability of pastoralism.

He said that to address fodder shortages linked to climatic stresses, Kenya has prioritized Juncao technology, which guarantees high biomass yields for livestock keepers while requiring minimal inputs, including manure or fertilizer.

Introduced in Kenya in 2021, Juncao technology has undergone scientific review to assess its suitability for livestock feed, Kagwe said, adding "preliminary observations from farmers and technical officers suggest that the technology demonstrates significant promise, particularly due to its high protein content and its resilience in dry areas."

Juncao technology could enable Kenya to build more resilient agricultural systems, fight poverty and climate change, and pursue a greener future, said Lin Zhanxi, chief scientist of the China National Engineering Research Center for Juncao Technology.

Noting Juncao technology is a uniquely Chinese innovation, Lin said its introduction in Kenya has boosted livestock productivity and that its large-scale adoption across Africa could be a game changer.

Over the past four decades, Juncao has delivered significant economic, social and ecological benefits, with communities using it as animal feed, a raw material for chipboard production, and to control desertification, Lin added.

Kelvin Mwangi Kamau, a local oyster mushroom farmer, said Juncao technology has helped him secure a ready market for his produce in Nairobi's working-class suburbs and hotels.

A mechanical engineering major, Kamau said mushrooms grown in a small garden in his neighborhood on the eastern fringes of Nairobi have become a popular delicacy due to their health benefits.

"I learned about Juncao technology last year, and it has enabled me to cultivate mushrooms as a full-time occupation. They have many health advantages and profit margins are high," Kamau said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)