African farmers embrace China's Juncao technology to boost mushroom production, livelihoods

HUYE, Rwanda, July 21 (Xinhua) -- African agricultural experts and farmers have commended the impact of Juncao technology, a Chinese innovation increasingly used for mushroom production and livestock feed across the continent.

Developed in China, Juncao -- a hybrid grass -- is a multifunctional agricultural resource initially introduced for mushroom cultivation. It has since proven effective in addressing food security, income generation, and environmental challenges.

Innocent Shayamano, chief agriculture extension specialist and project coordinator from Zimbabwe's Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, said the technology is playing a transformative role in Zimbabwe's rural communities.

"This technology can transform lives. It aligns with our national development agenda, particularly Vision 2030, which aims to improve rural household incomes," Shayamano told Xinhua on the sidelines of a workshop on Juncao technology in Huye District, southern Rwanda.

The July 16-23 workshop at the China-Rwanda Agriculture Technology Demonstration Center, co-hosted by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Rwandan Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, and Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University of China, focuses on the use of Juncao technology for mushroom farming, livestock feed and environmental protection.

It brought together agricultural officers, educators and development experts from across Africa.

Shayamano, attending the workshop for the second time, was joined by five Zimbabwean farmers seeking to deepen their understanding of Juncao-based mushroom farming.

He noted that while Zimbabwean farmers have traditionally used cotton waste for mushroom cultivation, the rising cost and declining availability of cotton have made it less sustainable.

In contrast, Juncao grass, with a yield of over 200 tonnes per hectare, provides a cost-effective alternative.

"With climate change affecting livestock feed availability in dry regions, Juncao grass also offers a timely solution for fodder," Shayamano said. "That's why we are working to scale this technology across more farming communities."

He said that the Zimbabwean participants would return home as lead trainers, tasked with sharing their knowledge and skills and encouraging wider adoption of the technology.

Zimbabwe and Rwanda are among several African countries integrating Juncao into their agricultural practices.

Abbas Ahmad Umar, a Nigerian farmer attending the workshop for the first time, described Juncao as a "grass of grace" due to its versatility.

"We use it to grow mushrooms, feed livestock, and even prevent soil erosion. When I return to Nigeria, I hope to raise awareness about Juncao, especially among youth and women," he said.

Umar expressed confidence that Juncao's multifunctionality could help alleviate poverty and support sustainable farming across Africa.

"Mushroom farming has many benefits, and I plan to apply what I've learned and eventually train others in my country," he added.

