Rwandan farmers praise China's Juncao technology for mushroom cultivation

Xinhua) 13:37, June 27, 2025

KIGALI, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Juncao cultivation technology has accelerated mushroom farming in Rwanda, helping families fight malnutrition and generate income, local farmers said at an ongoing agriculture exhibition in Kigali, Rwanda's capital.

Emelyine Mutoni, a farmer from Kayonza District in eastern Rwanda, said that ever since she learnt mushroom farming with Juncao technology in 2020, it has been an exciting moment in her family's fight against poverty.

She was taught the technique by Leonidas Mushimiyimana, one of the early adopters of Juncao technology and the owner of DEYI Ltd. in Kigali's Gasabo District.

After a three-month training, Mutoni can now produce mushroom tubes, which she sells to other farmers for cultivation. Her company has increased production capacity from about 500 tubes per month to 5,000.

"I observed high levels of malnutrition among children in my area and felt I should play a role in helping address the problem," Mutoni told Xinhua.

"Mushroom farming is the best thing to do. I look forward to expanding my business to produce mushrooms and other mushroom products for export," she added.

Originally developed and used for mushroom farming in China, Juncao is a hybrid grass and a valuable multifunctional agricultural resource. The innovation, invented by Lin Zhanxi from China's Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University in the 1980s, has benefited over 100 countries, including Rwanda.

Christine Uwimanihaye, another exhibitor, said their company, Omer Shop Ltd., makes mushroom tubes and grows mushrooms as well.

"We are in horticulture, but our main focus is mushroom production because of their unique nutritional content. From mushrooms, we produce several byproducts, including flour and biscuits," she said.

Like Mutoni, Uwimanihaye was also introduced to mushroom farming by some early adopters of the Juncao technology.

According to the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board, over 4,000 Rwandan farmers have benefited from Juncao technology, which has created more than 30,000 jobs across the agricultural value chain.

Since 2006, experts from China's Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University have been collaborating with the Rwandan government on Juncao technology, teaching and promoting it alongside other agricultural innovations through the China-Rwanda Agriculture Technology Demonstration Center.

