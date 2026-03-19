Amazing Xinjiang: Sayram Lake, last teardrop of the Atlantic Ocean

People's Daily Online) 16:33, March 19, 2026

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is home to numerous lakes, of which eight stand out as particularly famous. Among them, Sayram Lake is the highest and largest alpine lake in Xinjiang.

Its vast expanse, crystal clear waters, breathtaking sceneries, and unique geological structures have captured the admiration of people globally. It's been dubbed poetically as the "last teardrop of the Atlantic Ocean."

It holds a wealth of pristine natural landscapes, including mountains, lakes, forests, grasslands, wetlands and glaciers. It's not only a treasure trove of nature though, it's also a sanctuary for many rare aquatic species.

The enduring beauty of Sayram Lake is a testament to the truth that humanity and nature aren't inherently at conflict, and economic development and ecological protection can together thrive, achieving mutual prosperity.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)