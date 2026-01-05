Amazing Xinjiang: Keketuohai, a beautiful and rich land

People's Daily Online) 09:55, January 05, 2026

A popular song, "The Shepherd of Keketuohai," has brought more attention to Keketuohai, a beautiful and rich land in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Keketuohai UNESCO Global Geopark is located about 50 kilometers northeast of Fuyun county in the Altay region. Countless visitors come here to admire its snow-capped mountains, strange rocks, canyons, rivers and forests. This is a museum of nature. It's home to a large number of rare geological wonders, creating a "museum of geology and mineral resources."

"Keketuohai" means "blue river bend" in Mongolian. In 2012, the Keketuohai scenic area was rated a national 5A-level tourist attraction. In 2017, Keketuohai was approved as the 35th UNESCO Global Geopark in China.

Here, the spirit of life blooms. Here, nature's charm flows freely. No matter the season, this "blue river bend" with its peace and beauty, captivates and touches all who encounter it.

