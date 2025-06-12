Amazing Xinjiang: Dabancheng, 'China's Wind Valley'

People's Daily Online)

What kind of place can be called "China's Wind Valley"?

Every year, there are 214 days of strong winds reaching over six on the Beaufort scale. This is Dabancheng in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, home to hundreds of wind turbines.

In the past, Dabancheng became famous nationwide thanks to a popular song The Girl of Dabancheng. Today, with the support of natural resources, wind power has become a new calling card for Dabancheng.

