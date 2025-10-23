Amazing Xinjiang: Tarim River, 'mother river' of southern Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:49, October 23, 2025

"As I crossed the scorching desert, you flowed quietly into my heart. Tarim River, the river of my homeland." The song "Tarim River" has been sung for decades, conveying the deep affection that people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, northwest China, hold for their mother river.

The Tarim River is known as the "mother river" of southern Xinjiang. It stretches 2,486 kilometers and covers a basin area of 1.02 million square kilometers. Since ancient times, despite the arid and rain-scarce conditions, the people of southern Xinjiang have thrived along the Tarim River.

As science-based governance progresses across the Tarim River Basin, its sweet waters continue to nourish the hearts of the people of southern Xinjiang. The Tarim River remains a source of harmony and wellbeing for all ethnic groups and the natural world in today's Xinjiang.

