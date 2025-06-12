Amazing Xinjiang: Altay, the birthplace of skiing

People's Daily Online) 13:21, June 12, 2025

Located on the "golden snowline" at 45 degrees north latitude, Altay Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has the longest snow season in China. It averages 170 to 180 snowy days and 210 days with snow cover annually.

The prefecture boasts a long snow season, deep snow cover, premium snow quality, and vast expanses of the most sought-after natural powder snow. In 2018, China's National Climate Center recognized Altay as the "Snow Capital of China."

As the birthplace of skiing, Altay is set to achieve new heights in the world of skiing!

