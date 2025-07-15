Amazing Xinjiang: Atlas silk

July 15, 2025

This is a type of silk unique to northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region — Atlas. It is soft in texture, light and flowing. Brilliant in color, it has diverse and ever-changing patterns and is the fabric of choice for Uygur women's clothing.

"Atlas" is a Uygur term signifying softness and grace. Atlas silk has a history of over 2,000 years. Its production process is complex and ancient, and it is known as a "living fossil of the Silk Road."

Today, Atlas silk has appeared as a part of modern clothing on the runways of China Fashion Week, Beijing Fashion Week, and other international platforms as a representative of the Western Regions' silk culture. More and more designers are incorporating Atlas silk into modern crafts, injecting new vitality into its innovative development.

