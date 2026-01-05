Amazing Xinjiang: 'Bargaining in sleeves' at the Huangdi township grand bazaar

People's Daily Online) 09:37, January 05, 2026

On the northern outskirts of Kashgar lies one of the largest livestock trading markets in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and even all of Asia, the Huangdi township cattle and sheep grand bazaar.

A sea of people fills the scene. Bustling with activity, it’s a spectacle as lively as any festival. The biggest highlight of this bazaar lies in its ancient and mysterious trading method.

It's called ancient because when selecting livestock, people still follow the time-honored practice of "Three touches, one lift, one look." It's called mysterious because transactions are done through a method known as "Bargaining in sleeves."

Visit the bazaars of Xinjiang and experience the ancient and mysterious "Bargaining in sleeves." Go and feel the thriving commerce, flourishing livestock industry, and the vibrancy of everyday life.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)