Costs mount as U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran enters third week

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with British broadcaster Sky News on March 12 that the U.S. had spent $11 billion on strikes against Iran in less than two weeks, according to recently released data.

CNN reported that the war is costing about $891.4 million per day, citing a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that analyzed Pentagon data on strike targets and operational assets.

Now in its third week, the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran shows no signs of easing — and the war's costs to American taxpayers keep mounting, with no ceiling in sight.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)