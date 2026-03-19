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Costs mount as U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran enters third week

By Chen Zi (People's Daily Online) 10:55, March 19, 2026

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with British broadcaster Sky News on March 12 that the U.S. had spent $11 billion on strikes against Iran in less than two weeks, according to recently released data.

CNN reported that the war is costing about $891.4 million per day, citing a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that analyzed Pentagon data on strike targets and operational assets.

Now in its third week, the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran shows no signs of easing — and the war's costs to American taxpayers keep mounting, with no ceiling in sight.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

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