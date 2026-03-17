People's Daily Rui Ping commentary refutes Western claim that 'China remains idle on Iran'

13:29, March 17, 2026 By Chang Yandao ( Global Times

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

As the crisis triggered by US-Israel military operations against Iran continues to unfold, some Western media outlets have begun circulating narratives centered on China, peddling absurd claims such as "China remains idle on Iran" or "China could emerge as a winner." These arguments represent yet another attempt to shift blame and redirect attention.

Such smear campaigns against China are nothing more than a familiar tactic in the cognitive warfare often practiced by certain Western media.

When the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out, they ignored China's efforts to uphold fairness and justice and to promote peace talks, accusing China of "profiting from the war." When their own manufacturing sectors declined, they turned around and accused China's new energy vehicle industry of so-called "overcapacity." Whenever they need an "enemy," they portray China as a "threat"; whenever they need a "target," they reduce China to a "target."

In the discourse of some Western media outlets, as long as a narrative serves their own agenda, helps shift domestic tensions elsewhere, or benefits politicians, they are willing to ignore the truth, distort facts, and even disregard basic moral principles. Once this reality is recognized, it becomes easier to avoid falling into the discursive traps set by certain Western media outlets.

The repeated use of such tactics ultimately reflects a deeper arrogance and prejudice embedded in their thinking - a narrow and rigid Western-centric mindset.

Believing in the logic of power politics, some Western media refuse to accept that China can transcend the notion that "a strong country will inevitably seek hegemony." Viewing international relations through the lens of zero-sum competition, they fail to grasp the depth of ideas such as harmony, coexistence, and mutually beneficial cooperation. Trapped in the mindset of the so-called "Thucydides' Trap," they are unable to regard China's development as an opportunity. This mismatch in perception and thinking explains why some Western media still struggle to view China objectively and understand it comprehensively.

The most powerful response to slander, rumor, and distortion lies in concrete actions.

As a responsible major country, China firmly stands on the right side of history. China's foreign minister has continued diplomatic mediation regarding the Iran situation, seeking to promote peace and de-escalation. The special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue has visited the region to help ease tensions. China has also voiced principled positions at platforms such as the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, defending international fairness and justice. Who is fanning the flames and who is safeguarding peace is clear to all. China has always advocated harmony and believes that strength of force does not equal strength of reason. It insists that hotspot issues should be resolved through equal dialogue and political solutions - a reflection of historical clarity and long-term vision.

China upholds the principle of "pursuing the larger interests of all countries, responding to people's concerns." Being true in word and resolute in deed. From the upcoming implementation of zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines for imports from African countries with which it has diplomatic relations, to the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative across the globe, to the active implementation of the four major global initiatives - China has become one of the world's most important forces for peace, stability, and justice, something increasingly recognized through the lived experiences of people in many countries.

Today's world is marked by turbulence and uncertainty. In the face of conflicts, crises, and various smear campaigns, China will not hesitate or retreat. Instead, it will continue to inject lasting stability and certainty into a turbulent world through concrete actions, uphold fairness with the power of reason, and contribute to global well-being with the responsibility of a major country.

This article was originally published by the Opinion Department of the People's Daily.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)