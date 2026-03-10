Trump says military strikes against Iran would be over "very soon"

Xinhua) 08:12, March 10, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the U.S.-Israeli military strikes against Iran would be over "very soon."

When asked whether the strikes could be over this week at a press conference in Florida, Trump said no.

"But soon. Very soon," he said.

Trump presented what sounded like a contradictory message, declaring that U.S. goals were largely accomplished while supporting U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's earlier warning that the battle is only beginning.

"Well, I think you could say both," Trump said. "It's the beginning of building a new country."

Trump claimed that Iran now has "no navy, no air force, no anti-aircraft equipment. It's all been blown up."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)