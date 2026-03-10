Home>>
Trump says military strikes against Iran would be over "very soon"
(Xinhua) 08:12, March 10, 2026
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the U.S.-Israeli military strikes against Iran would be over "very soon."
When asked whether the strikes could be over this week at a press conference in Florida, Trump said no.
"But soon. Very soon," he said.
Trump presented what sounded like a contradictory message, declaring that U.S. goals were largely accomplished while supporting U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's earlier warning that the battle is only beginning.
"Well, I think you could say both," Trump said. "It's the beginning of building a new country."
Trump claimed that Iran now has "no navy, no air force, no anti-aircraft equipment. It's all been blown up."
