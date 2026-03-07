Home>>
Iranian president says to halt attacks on neighbors unless it's targeted from those countries
(Xinhua) 15:54, March 07, 2026
TEHRAN, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that Iran has decided not to attack or fire missiles at targets in neighboring countries from now on unless it is targeted from those countries.
Pezeshkian made the remarks in a televised message carried by state-run IRIB TV while stressing that the decision was made on Saturday by Iran's interim leadership council, and the Iranian armed forces have been notified of it.
