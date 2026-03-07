Iran condemns U.S. for targeting naval vessel in int'l waters

Xinhua) 12:15, March 07, 2026

TEHRAN, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has condemned the United States for targeting Iran's IRIS Dena frigate without any warning in international waters 2,000 km off the Iranian coasts.

The minister made the remarks during phone calls with his Indian and Sri Lankan counterparts over the ongoing U.S. and Israeli "aggression" against Iran, according to a Foriegn Ministry statement on Friday.

During the two separate phone calls, Araghchi discussed with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath the latest regional developments in the wake of attacks by the United States and Israel against Iran, according to the statement.

Araghchi elaborated on the "crimes" committed by Israel and the United States in their military "aggression" against Iran over the past days, calling on all governments and the United Nations to decisively condemn the "criminal" actions, the statement said.

Araghchi also thanked efforts by Sri Lanka to rescue the Iranian sailors on board the IRIS Dena frigate.

On Saturday morning, the United States and Israeli launched joint airstrikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians.

Iran responded through several waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases across the region.

On Wednesday, the U.S. military sank Iran's IRIS Dena frigate off the coast of Sri Lanka in international waters, killing over 80 of its 130 crew members.

