Spanish PM: U.S.-Israeli military action against Iran "extraordinary mistake"

Spanish Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez speaks during a press conference following the Spain-Portugal summit in La Rabida, Huelva, Spain, March 6, 2026. Spanish Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that the U.S.-Israeli military action against Iran is an "extraordinary mistake" and rejected criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump for Spain's refusal to allow the U.S. to use its bases in the country in the ongoing aerial assault. (La Moncloa/Handout via Xinhua)

MADRID, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Spanish Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that the U.S.-Israeli military action against Iran is an "extraordinary mistake" and rejected criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump for Spain's refusal to allow the U.S. to use its bases in the country in the ongoing aerial assault.

"This war is an extraordinary mistake that we will pay for," said Sanchez said during his meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, adding that the conflict was already causing price rises.

He repeated his belief that the war is being carried out outside international law, and insisted that "among allied countries, it is good to help when one is right and to point out when a mistake is being made."

Sanchez also announced that he will speak in the Spanish Congress to explain his government's position and the decision to send the frigate Cristobal Colon to help protect Cyprus from possible Iranian attack.

"With the same determination that leads us to say 'no to war' in Iran, we are clearly determined to show solidarity and help by lending a hand to an EU member state that is a victim of that conflict," he said.

For his part, Montenegro said Portugal "defends diplomacy and negotiation as a way to resolve conflicts."

