Chinese FM says U.S., Israel halting military operations key to preventing escalation

Xinhua) 10:45, March 11, 2026

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that the key to preventing further escalation of the situation regarding Iran lies in the United States and Israel halting their military operations, and that China does not approve of attacks on Gulf countries and condemns all attacks on civil facilities and innocent civilians.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Dar briefed Wang on Pakistan's position on the current situation in Iran and called on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve the current crisis through peaceful negotiations.

The Pakistani side commends China's efforts to de-escalate the situation and is willing to enhance coordination and cooperation with China through platforms including the United Nations (UN) to jointly seek effective ways to achieve peace.

For his part, Wang said that China and Pakistan, as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, have a fine tradition of communicating and coordinating on major international and regional issues.

Both sides promptly stated their firm positions on the situation in Iran, demonstrating a responsible attitude and compliance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Wang said, adding that the war against Iran lacks legitimacy and legality, and prolonging it will only bring more senseless casualties.

China appreciates Pakistan's mediation efforts, and is willing to maintain close multilateral and bilateral coordination and cooperation with Pakistan, support its continued constructive role and jointly promote an early restoration of peace and stability in the region, said Wang.

The two sides also discussed recent border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Wang noted that China's special envoy on Afghan affairs is actively shuttling between the two countries to promote dialogue and reconciliation, and stressed that the urgent task is to prevent further escalation and return to negotiations as soon as possible.

China firmly supports Pakistan's fight against terrorism and hopes that Pakistan will continue to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in the country, added Wang.

Dar thanked China for its mediation efforts, stressing that Pakistan attaches great importance to and will fully ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions.

