China's position of opposing U.S. arms sales to Taiwan is consistent, clear: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:08, March 13, 2026

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China's position of firmly opposing the U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region is consistent and clear, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing that the United States should earnestly adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, particularly the August 17 Communique, cease arms sales to Taiwan, and take concrete actions to maintain the stable development of China-U.S. relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)